Raza explained that in the viral video, they were celebrating his character's birthday during a film shoot, not his actual birthday, which is in November.

Veteran actor Raza Murad recently grabbed everyone's attention when a video of him drinking with his close friend, actor Kiran Kumar went viral during Ramzan. The actor has now reacted to the viral video and clarified that it was from a film shoot that took place a few days ago in Chhatarpur, Delhi.

Raza explained that in the scene, they were celebrating his character's birthday, not his actual birthday, which is in November. The video was posted by Kiran Kumar in a joint post with Raza Murad. Responding to the backlash, Raza clarified that people are assuming without knowing the background of the clip.

He took to social media and wrote, "He wrote in Hindi, "Please, please, please ye mat samajhye ki ye koi sharab ki ya birthday party chal rahi hai. Ye ek under-production film ki shooting ki clipping hai jo kuchh din pehle Chhatarpur, Delhi mein shoot hui thi, jahan film mein meri birthday manayi ja rahi hai. Ye film ka scene hai."

He further added, "Aap log khamakha samajh rahe hain ki sharab ki party chal rahi hai. Mera birthday 23rd November ko aata hai aur ye March ka mahina hai. Bina soche samjhe aap log samajh rahe hain ki hum Ramzan mein khule aam sharab pi rahe hain, jo bilkul ghalat hai. Ye sirf film ki shooting ka scene hai aur kuchh bhi nahin."

While sharing the video, Raza wrote, "Dost jitne purane, yaari utni hi solid! Sometimes when you’re working with friends, Reel aur Real ke beech ka antar hatt jaata hai."

Raza Murad has had a career spanning several decades, beginning in the early 1970s. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous films, such as Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Prem Rog, Mohra, Zordaar, Jodhaa Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, to name a few.