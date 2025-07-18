Ravie Dubey shares photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari from Ramayan set; fans say 'can't wait for our Jamai Raja'

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ramayana is among the most awaited Indian films. The two-part mythological epic will release worldwide - Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Ravie Dubey, who will be seen as Lakshman in the highly anticipated two-part mythological epic Ramayana, shared a picture from the sets featuring Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor, whom he tagged as legends. Taking to Instagram, Ravie shared the picture, where he is seen posing next to the director and the Animal actor, who will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama in the film.

Ravie captioned the post, "Dhairya Dhani hai mahaguni hai vishwa vijay hai Ram", which translates to "Patience is wealthy, it is supremely virtuous, and Lord Ram is the winner of the world." He added, “In the company of legends @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor bhai."

Reacting to the photo, one fan wrote in the comments section, "Can't wait for our Jamai Raja", as Ravie played the leading role in the Zee TV show that ran from 2014 to 2017. Anoter fan added, "Just can't wait to see the bond between you and Ranbir." "Ranbir’s aura + Ravi’s charm + Nitesh’s genius = Masterpiece loading", read another comment.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ramayana is among the most awaited Indian films. The introduction video of the two-part mythological epic was released earlier this month. Scored to the goosebumps-inducing music from Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer and teasing the first looks of Ranbir's Lord Rama and Yash's Ravana, the three-minute clip set the internet on fire.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will release worldwide - Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. Being made on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, the two-part epic promises to be the biggest visual and mythological extravaganza for the audiences worldwide.

