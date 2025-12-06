FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...

Govt's BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid mass flight cancellations; check details

Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans

Is Shubman Gill fit for South Africa T20Is? BCCI issues major fitness update

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after West Indies' stunning last-day draw vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli mocks Temba Bavuma after South African skipper misses 50 | WATCH

Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as tea

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, cut ties with his family after...

Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans

Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

According to reports, Ravi and Amrita first crossed paths at a restaurant in Bombay (now Mumbai), where Shastri later admitted he was so nervous he barely spoke for nearly 10 minutes, leaving Singh to steer the conversation.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 05:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'
Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In India where the worlds of cricket and cinema frequently intersect, few linkups have generated as much intrigue as the brief relationship between former all-rounder Ravi Shastri and actress Amrita Singh. Long before the age of social media and viral celebrity coverage, their mid-1980s romance dominated tabloids and captured public attention across the country. Shastri, then at the peak of his career, had emerged as Indian cricket's stylish poster boy with a sizeable female fan base. Singh, meanwhile, was rapidly establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s most promising young stars, known for her striking screen presence and self-assured persona.

According to reports, Ravi and Amrita first crossed paths at a restaurant in Bombay (now Mumbai), where Shastri later admitted he was so nervous he barely spoke for nearly 10 minutes, leaving Singh to steer the conversation. What started as a casual encounter soon blossomed into a whirlwind romance, placing them at the intersection of India’s two biggest cultural obsessions. Their relationship became public in November 1986, when the couple appeared on the cover of Cine Blitz. The photograph, showcasing their striking chemistry, quickly became one of the most talked-about magazine covers of the decade, fuelling widespread speculation about an imminent wedding.

However, behind the glamorous façade, tensions were beginning to surface. In an interview around that period, Shastri stated plainly that he did not want to marry an actress, insisting that his partner "should first prioritise her home.” Singh, then at the height of her career, resisted the idea of giving up her profession, though she stated she might consider settling into domestic life "after a few years." It was a divide neither was willing to bridge, and the romance, once seen as almost destined for marriage, soon came to an end. 

Shastri went on to marry his childhood friend Ritu Singh in 1990, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Alekha, before eventually parting ways after more than two decades in 2012. Singh had tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in 1991, and the two became parents to Sara and Ibrahim before their marriage ended in 2004. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'
Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because...
IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'
IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as tea
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, cut ties with his family after...
Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans
Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memor
Govt's BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid mass flight cancellations; check details
Govt issues BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid crisis
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement