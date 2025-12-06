Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

According to reports, Ravi and Amrita first crossed paths at a restaurant in Bombay (now Mumbai), where Shastri later admitted he was so nervous he barely spoke for nearly 10 minutes, leaving Singh to steer the conversation.

In India where the worlds of cricket and cinema frequently intersect, few linkups have generated as much intrigue as the brief relationship between former all-rounder Ravi Shastri and actress Amrita Singh. Long before the age of social media and viral celebrity coverage, their mid-1980s romance dominated tabloids and captured public attention across the country. Shastri, then at the peak of his career, had emerged as Indian cricket's stylish poster boy with a sizeable female fan base. Singh, meanwhile, was rapidly establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s most promising young stars, known for her striking screen presence and self-assured persona.

According to reports, Ravi and Amrita first crossed paths at a restaurant in Bombay (now Mumbai), where Shastri later admitted he was so nervous he barely spoke for nearly 10 minutes, leaving Singh to steer the conversation. What started as a casual encounter soon blossomed into a whirlwind romance, placing them at the intersection of India’s two biggest cultural obsessions. Their relationship became public in November 1986, when the couple appeared on the cover of Cine Blitz. The photograph, showcasing their striking chemistry, quickly became one of the most talked-about magazine covers of the decade, fuelling widespread speculation about an imminent wedding.

However, behind the glamorous façade, tensions were beginning to surface. In an interview around that period, Shastri stated plainly that he did not want to marry an actress, insisting that his partner "should first prioritise her home.” Singh, then at the height of her career, resisted the idea of giving up her profession, though she stated she might consider settling into domestic life "after a few years." It was a divide neither was willing to bridge, and the romance, once seen as almost destined for marriage, soon came to an end.

Shastri went on to marry his childhood friend Ritu Singh in 1990, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Alekha, before eventually parting ways after more than two decades in 2012. Singh had tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in 1991, and the two became parents to Sara and Ibrahim before their marriage ended in 2004. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

