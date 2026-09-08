Ravi Kishan's viral meme 'Money Follows My Brother' gets a T-Series song, release date announced

Ravi Kishan’s viral meme line, "Money follows my brother," is getting a musical makeover. The line from his Raj Shamani podcast is now an official T-Series track, with Bhushan Kumar unveiling its teaser. The complete song releases on September 11.

Ravi Kishan has been one of the internet’s favourite talking points over the past month, thanks to his viral interview clips, animated expressions and energetic dance moves at public events. Now, one of his most popular meme moments is making the leap from social media to music. His viral line, "Money follows my brother," from his podcast conversation with Raj Shamani, is set to become an official T-Series track, releasing on September 11.



The makers unveiled a glimpse of the much-awaited music video on Tuesday, with Bhushan Kumar and T-Series turning Ravi Kishan's viral internet moment into a full-fledged song. The track promises to build on the actor-politician's growing meme popularity, bringing one of his most recognisable lines to a musical format.

The teaser opens with a mother and son, as the young boy is questioned about his plans for the future amid his apparent lack of interest in studies. Ravi Kishan's voiceover then kicks in, with the child lip-syncing, "Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno." The video then takes an unexpected turn as the camera completes a dramatic 360-degree pan, revealing Ravi Kishan. He delivers the now-viral exchange: "Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ravi Kishan's latest release is Mirzapur The Movie. The action thriller, based on the Prime Video series Mirzapur, was released in cinemas on September 4 and took a bhaukaal opening at the box office, earning Rs 100 crore in India in its first four days. The film brings back several fan-favourite characters from the show, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan is new addition in the franchise as Babban Yadav.

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