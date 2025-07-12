Ravi Kishan reveals why he replaced Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2: 'I was stressed and...'

Ravi Kishan has replaced Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2. In the recent trailer launch event, Ravi revealed how Ajay Devgn showed trust in him, and offered him the part.

Ajay Devgn will soon be bringing the much-awaited comedy drama Son Of Sardaar 2 to cinemas. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2012 superhit Son Of Sardaar, and the majority of the star cast from it will also be seen in the second part, except Sanjay Dutt. In the original film, Sanjay Dutt played the main antagonist and created a major impact in the film. However, in part two, Ravi Kishan replaced him, and his character is expected to elevate drama and chaos.

Ravi Kishan on replacing Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2

Recently, the team Son of Sardaar 2 launched the trailer of the film, and during the press conference, Ravi admitted that Sanjay Dutt was the original choice for the role. Interestingly, the role of the Sardar was originally conceptualised for Sanjay Dutt, but fate had other plans. Speaking about the same thing, he said, “Sanju Baba was supposed to do this earlier, but it didn’t happen. When Ajay sir approached me, I was honestly stressed and concerned. But his belief in me made me do this character." Ravi wasn't sure about the role until Ajay convinced him. Ravi recalled, "During Singham Again, Ajay sir gave me the role, and told me, 'Ravi, you can do it'. He gave me strength."

Ravi Kishan on playing a Sikh character for the first time

Ravi also shared his excitement for playing a 'Sardaar from Bihar', and said, "You’ve seen me in many characters, but as a Sardaar, you'll be seeing me for the first time. In our Bihar and UP region, especially in Gorakhpur, where my constituency is, there’s a huge Sardar community. There are over 20–25 thousand people and countless gurdwaras. The community is excited, and the entire North will now see me as a Sardaar." Son of Sardaar 2 also marks Mukul Dev's last on-screen appearance. The film will be released in cinemas on July 25.