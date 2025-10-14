Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Ravi Kishan and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in the 1996 action film Army, which also starred Sridevi, Danny Denzongpa, Sudesh Berry, Mohnish Bahl, Ronit Roy, and Harish Kumar in the leading roles. Khan only had a cameo role in the movie.

Ravi Kishan was all praises for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad last weekend. While Khan was hosting the star-studded event, Ravi picked his first Filmfare Award as the Best Supporting Actor for Laapataa Ladies. When Ravi came on the stage to collect his Black Lady trophy, he recalled shooting with Khan for the 1996 action film Army.

Looking at the Pathaan actor, the Bhojpuri star said, "Shah Rukh sir, you are such an inspiration. I still remember during the shoot of Army, you had a 103 fever one day. I am telling you a story of how a man becomes King Khan. He may not even remember. We were five boys: Ronit Roy, I, Sudesh Berry, Mohnish Bahl and Harish Kumar. Shah Rukh sir was running a 103 high degree fever. He had just a cameo, still he came on the set despite his illness. His passion was unmatched then and is still unmatched now."

"We, the rest of us, were very tall and energetic, and we used to feel that we were these six-foot-tall boys and sometimes would look at Shah Rukh and wonder what he would do. But when we saw his commitment, we realised his passion and his dedication towards his craft. Now we realise why someone becomes Shah Rukh Khan. He doesn't let praise reach him, and that humility is what makes him King Khan", the Phir Hera Pheri actor added.

Army starred Sridevi as the leading lady and Danny Denzongpa as the main antagonist. The film's synopsis reads, "Major Arjun Singh (Shah Rukh), who is newly-wed, is brutally killed by a gangster, Nagraj (Danny). His wife Geeta (Sridevi), who is determined to avenge her husband, raises an army of dedicated young men to kill the gangster."

