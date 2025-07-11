Ravi Kishan remembers late Mukul Dev at Son of Sardaar 2 trailer launch: 'We spent about 40 days together and suddenly...'

Son of Sardaar 2 boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 was launched in Mumbai on Friday, July 11. The upcoming action-comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 film of the same name, fronted by Devgn. While Son of Sardaar was helmed by Ashwini Dhir, the spiritual sequel is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Son of Sardaar 2 boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.



Ravi Kishan: 'Watch Son of Sardaar 2 for Mukul Dev'

At the trailer launch, Kishan and Sait fondly remembered working with Dev, who passed away in May this year at the age of 54. "Mukul has been an old friend. We spent about 40 days together, and suddenly....he was very excited. You will love him, you’ll have a great time with all of his jokes and performances. We all love Mukul, and we miss him. I would suggest watching the film for Mukul, he is a great actor," Kishan said. Sait said Dev was the first person to be on the sets and the cast misses him.



Ravi Kishan replaced Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2

Initially, Sanjay Dutt was meant to reprise his role in the sequel; however, he was unable to join the UK schedule due to his visa being rejected by the UK. He was replaced by Kishan. The Laapataa Ladies actor said, "I’m thankful to Ajay sir and the British government, who gave me a visa, because of which I could do the film. Sanju Baba had done this role before in the first part, and for some reason, he couldn’t do it, and I was very worried and stressed to play the part in the sequel. Ajay sir had that trust in me. I’m sure people will get entertained watching this movie."



Son of Sardaar 2 vs Param Sundari?

Produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, Son of Sardaar 2 is set to release on July 25. It will clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Param Sundari. Although there have been recent reports that the latter might get postponed, there hasn't been an official announcement made yet.

