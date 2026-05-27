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Ravi Kishan files FIR over defamatory claims tarnishing his public image, details inside

The complaint alleged that multiple statements on Ravi Kishan are being issued "deliberately and in a premeditated manner" across social media platforms, public venues, and other mediums, which it describes as "untrue, baseless, and misleading."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2026, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ravi Kishan files FIR over defamatory claims tarnishing his public image, details inside
Ravi Kishan (Pic credit: ANI)
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has filed an FIR against an individual for allegedly making false and misleading statements with the intent to damage his public image and reputation. As stated in the FIR copy, "the individual or a group is publicly circulating highly objectionable, false, misleading, and defamatory statements against the MP throughout the entire Gorakhpur region. These actions are being undertaken with the specific intent of causing severe damage to his social standing, political image, and personal reputation."

The complaint further alleged that multiple statements on Ravi Kishan are being issued "deliberately and in a premeditated manner" across social media platforms, public venues, and other mediums, which it describes as "untrue, baseless, and misleading." 

"The objective behind these statements is to tarnish Ravi Kishan's image in the public eye and to foster a malicious atmosphere against him. The false narratives and misleading statements being propagated by the said individual(s) are devoid of factual basis; their sole purpose is to politically and socially defame the MP by undermining his credibility," it added.

The complaint further sought to ensure a swift and impartial investigation into the matter, followed by strict legal action and necessary preventive measures to bring an end to such malicious attempts. Further details on the matter are yet to be unveiled.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will be next seen in the film Maa Behen, which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. It will stream on Netflix from June 4.

READ | Not Munnabhai MBBS, Don, Housefull, Jolly LLB, 3 Idiots, Boman Irani's all-time favourite character is from this film

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