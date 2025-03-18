Ravi Kishan won the Best Supporting Actor at the IIFA Awards 2025 for his terrific performance as Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar in Laapataa Ladies.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards were held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur on March 9. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar hosted the flagship IIFA Awards. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Madhuri Dixit Nene enthralled the audiences with their entertaining performances.

After the awards were telecast on Zee TV on Sunday, March 16, Ravi Kishan shared the video of himself receiving the Best Supporting Actor award for Laapataa Ladies. The actor is seen getting emotional after Kareena Kapoor Khan announces his name as the winner. Along with the video, Ravi wrote, "Honored and humbled to receive the Best Supporting Role (Male) award for Laapataa Ladies at IIFA! A heartfelt thank you to IIFA for this recognition, and my deepest gratitude to Kiran Rao ma’am for her trust and guidance. This journey wouldn’t be possible without her vision and support. Feeling truly blessed."

Produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies sweeped the ceremony with 10 major wins including Best Picture, Best Director to Kiran Rao, Best Actress to Nitanshi Goel, Best Supporting Actor to Ravi Kishan, Best Debut Female to Pratibha Ranta, Best Story (Original) to Biplab Goswami, Best Music Director to Ram Sampath, Best Lyrics to Prashant Pandey for Sajni, Best Screenplay to Sneha Desai, and Best Editing to Jabeen Merchant.

Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Karan Johar's production Kill was another major winner as it took home 5 awards for Best Villain to Raghav Juyal, Best Male Debut to Lakshya Lalwani, Best Sound Design Subhash Sahoo, Best Sound Mixing to Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe, and Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood.

The IIFA celebrations happened over two days in the Pink City. While IIFA Digital Awards 2025, which honoured the films and series that streamed in the Hindi OTT space last year, were held on the first day on March 8; IIFA Awards celebrating the 2024 Hindi theatrical films took place on the second day on March 9.