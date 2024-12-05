Ravi Dubey finally admitted that he's playing Lord Rama's younger brother Laxmana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is among the most-awaited films in Bollywood, and recently TV star Ravi Dubey opened up about playing Lakshman in the Hindi adaptation of the Indian epic. Ravi, known for his shows Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasural will be sharing screen space with Ranbir as his on-screen younger brother.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Ravi admitted that he's indeed doing the project and said, "With due permission of my makers, yes, I am. What I felt was there was a certain sanctity to the project and I feel Namit sir, Nitesh sir, might have a plan as to how they want to talk about it. I will be corrupted if I just blurt out things frivolously in front of people. It would be very unhygienic for me to say ‘No comment’ which will be as good as a comment. So I took a due permission from them and I told them that if at all this question comes up then what should I say? When they said yes is when I am saying yes.”

On working with Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi said that this is his first time working alongside a 'megastar' like Ranbir Kapoor. Praising his qualities, Ravi added, "His kindness, empathy, silence and grace towards everyone… (is great). He has been working so hard but he will not come on set and make it look like that I am like this. Every time he is in front of camera, you will see he has been at it. He is the only commercial, viable artist of this generation. He is the most graceful person I have come across, and I regard and love him like my own elder brother.” Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is divided into two parts with Part One releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part Two will released on Diwali 2027.

