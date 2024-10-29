Back in the 1990s, a news piece disturbed Aishwarya Rai, as it reported about the rumoured affair of her with Akshay Kumar, and how Raveena Tandon caught them red-handed.

Aishwarya Rai has been attracting headlines due to the divorce rumours of her with Abhishek Bachchan. Amid the rumours, moviegoers are digging old videos of Taal actress, making some honest confessions. One such video on Reddit went viral. A netizen shared a clip from Koffee With Karan where Aishwarya appeared with film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

During the episode, Karan asked Aishwarya if she had heard one of the most bizarre rumours about her. The actress revealed, "At the very beginning of my career, I was very, very furious and at that time I had taken (the magazine) to the court because they had carried an article where the whole world knew who it was and not me; where it was projected that I was caught with Akshay Kumar and Raveena (Tandon) had come and blasted me when it was absolutely untrue. Everybody knew who that was."

For the unversed, Raveena and Akshay were very much romantically involved, and they even got engaged. The two actors famously co-starred in the 1994 hit Mohra and were among Bollywood’s hottest pairings back then. They were even engaged to be married at one point in time. But they eventually split. In a recent interaction, the actress expressed surprise that so much time has passed but people still gossip about it.

In the ANI podcast, Raveena was asked about how her relationship with Akshay from the 90s is still talked about. She responded, “It comes up as if there is a war between everyone whom he is involved with. Once I had moved out of his life, I was dating someone else. He had moved on and was dating someone else. So kahan se jealousy aayegi (where is the scope for jealousy).”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification as yet. In the midst of these reports, some malicious rumours arose that Abhishek is involved in an extra-marital affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur.

Also read: Salman Khan's biggest Diwali flop, was remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, clashed with Akshay Kumar film, earned only...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.