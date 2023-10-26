Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

This Bollywood star's name was imprinted by Indian soldiers on bombs dropped on Pakistan Army in Kargil War because...

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had called Raveena Tandon as his favourite Bollywood actress and hence, Indian soldiers imprinted the bombs with the words "From Raveena Tandon To Nawaz Sharif" during Kargil war.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

The Kargil war was fought between Indian and Pakistani armed forces in 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control. The conflict has an interesting Bollywood connection too as Indian soldiers imprinted the bombs dropped on Pakistani Army with the name of Raveena Tandon, who celerates her birthday today on October 26.

If you are wondering the reason behind it, the then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had said that the Mohra actress is his favourite Bollywood actress and during the war, the Pakistani soldiers used to taunt their Indian counerparts that they will leave Kashmir if India gives them Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon.

As a response, Indian soldiers had imprinted some of the bombs used in the Kargil conflict with the words "From Raveena Tandon To Nawaz Sharif" and drawn a heart with an arrow piercing it. The pictures of these bombs are shared extensively on social media every few years and go viral on the internet.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, when the National Award-winning actress was asked her reaction on this, she said, "I saw it much later. However, I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. Khoon ka rang laal idhar bhi hai aur udhar bhi (People bleed on both sides of the border). No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters. If I have to stand there (defending the border) to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi (give me a gun and I'll stand there)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen next in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar. She also has Welcome To The Jungle, the threequel in the Welcome comedy franchise. Slated to release on Christmas 24, the film features an ensemble cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Raveena Tandon among others.

READ | Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after filming iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar, know why

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

