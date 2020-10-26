Raveena Tandon turns 47: Actor celebrates birthday with family in Dalhousie

Raveena Tandon has turned 47-year-old today. The actress is celebrating her birthday in Dalhousie with her family today. It is the first time when Raveena, like many others, is celebrating her day in lockdown.

Raveena, her husband Anil Thadani and a few of their friends were seen celebrating the day in Dalhousie. However, Raveena felt her special gift was Anil coming for dinner 1,938,1 km away from Mumbai.

She shared a boomerang video with Thadani on her Instagram account. “Guess who landed up for dinner 1,938,1 km away! It’s a dinner for 2 ! #Dalhousie #bestgiftever,” the actress captioned the video.

See it here:

Raveena also shared images of her with her friends. “Thank you my darling @reemapandit for setting up a fantastic birthday eve, one of the best! Thank you team! Missing the rest of our team! Love you all my family so much!,” the actress captioned the photo.

Here it is:

Raveena is currently shooting for her debut web series in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. Speaking about the same, she had said, "I am looking forward to resume shooting. It is very important for all us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines."

"Personally, I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms," she added.

The actress had treated her fans with the first look of her character in KGF Chapter 2 earlier today. She will be returning to the silver screen in the powerful role of Ramika Sen in the film.

Introducing her character on Twitter on Monday, Raveena wrote, "THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the gift."

In the picture, Raveena can be seen sitting on a bench with moist eyes, wearing a maroon sari, with authority and power. KGF follows Rocky (Yash), who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The film stars Yash in the lead role and also marks Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's Kannada debut. Dutt is all set to begin shooting for the film in November. Yash, Prakash Raj, and Malavika Avinash had resumed shooting of the film in August.