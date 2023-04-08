Raveena Tandon talks about trolls who questioned her Padma Shri win, says, ‘they only see glamour not hard work…’

Raveena Tandon-President Droupadi Murmu

On April 5, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was honored with India’s 4th highest civilian award Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to Indian cinema and Philanthropic work. The actress was accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani and husband Anil Thadani at the event and she reflected on her ‘proudest moment’ and talked about the section of society who questioned her Padma Shri win in an interview.

While speaking with Mid-day, Raveena Tandon talked about the moment when she received Padma Shri and said, “Receiving the Padma Shri in the presence of my family was the best moment. When I received it and looked at my husband and children*s beaming faces, I felt that everything so far has been worth it.”

The actress also talked about her contribution to Indian cinema and said, “I tried to do movies on issues that I felt strongly about. The Nirbhaya case had shaken me so much that I was keen to do Maatr [2017]. Whether it was Daman, Jaago [2004] or Maatr, these films talked about violence against women, and [rallied for] women's empowerment. I love commercial cinema, but I also look at projects that will make a difference to society.”

Raveena further shared her feelings about a section of society questioning her receiving the prestigious award and said, “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of a few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work. Trolls only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful [wishes].”

Raveena Tandon made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and was awarded the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. She then went on to be the leading actress in many commercial hits like Andaaz Apna Apna, Daman: A Victim of Martial Violence, Shool, Satta, Maatr, and many more. The actress was recently seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 which starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Srinidhi Shetty.

