Raveena Tandon shares throwback photo with KGF Chapter 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt

Raveena Tandon shared a throwback photo with KGF Chapter 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have been our favourites ever since they started working in the Indian film industry. Both of them recently appeared in KGF Chapter 2 which also starred Yash.

In a recent ask me anything session, Raveena was asked about ‘an actor with whom it was the most fun to shoot with.’ To which she shared a throwback photo with Sanjay Dutt and told her fans that she had fun working with him in films.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF: Chapter 2, is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen."

She added, "She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!"

Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Yash, who is currently enjoying the blockbuster pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, stated that fans are the only group of people who unconditionally love a celebrity.

Speaking on multiple topics in one of his interviews, Yash said:,"Regardless of the other factors, your fans are the only ones who love you. They buy a ticket, come in, watch you on the screen, and then leave. They are unconcerned about your religion, caste, or community."