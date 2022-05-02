Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Ind vs Pak match, pics surface

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja's wish to celebrate Rakhi

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

Who is Ananya Tripathi, Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr CEO who has resigned from her post?

'10% of South's movie business is not back due to Bollywood films not clicking', says PVR founder Ajay Bijli

B12 deficiency: 10 foods rich in vitamin B12

Top predators that hunt the mighty hyenas

Rohit Sharma's net worth, business, real estate investments and more

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjani Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raveena Tandon shares throwback photo with KGF Chapter 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt

Raveena Tandon shared a throwback photo with KGF Chapter 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have been our favourites ever since they started working in the Indian film industry. Both of them recently appeared in KGF Chapter 2 which also starred Yash.

In a recent ask me anything session, Raveena was asked about ‘an actor with whom it was the most fun to shoot with.’ To which she shared a throwback photo with Sanjay Dutt and told her fans that she had fun working with him in films.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF: Chapter 2, is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen."

She added, "She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!"

Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 6 (Hindi): Yash's film set to surpass RRR Hindi's lifetime earnings

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Yash, who is currently enjoying the blockbuster pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, stated that fans are the only group of people who unconditionally love a celebrity.

Speaking on multiple topics in one of his interviews, Yash said:,"Regardless of the other factors, your fans are the only ones who love you. They buy a ticket, come in, watch you on the screen, and then leave. They are unconcerned about your religion, caste, or community."

 

