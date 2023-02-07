Raveena Tandon says broken engagement with Akshay Kumar is 'still stuck' to her: 'Once I had moved on...'

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon and Aakshay Kumar dated almost three decades ago. The two actors famously co-starred in the 1994 hit Mohra and were among Bollywood’s hottest pairings back then. They were even engaged to be married at one point of time. But they eventually split. In a recent interaction, the actress expressed surprise that so much time has passed but people still gossip about it.

In ANI podcast, Raveena was asked about how her relationship with Akshay from the 90s is still talked about. She responded, “It comes up as if there is war between everyone whom he is involved with. Once I had moved out of his life, I was dating someone else. He had moved on and was dating someone else. So kahan se jealousy aayegi (where is the scope for jealousy).”

The actress opened up about their broken engagement and how they moved on, saying, “We were a very hit pair during Mohra and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet and chat. Everyone moves on. Girls are changing their boyfriends every week in colleges since then to now but one engagement that is broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. People have divorces, they move on. It’s not a big deal.”

Raveena also said that while people continued to write about it in gossip columns, she blocked all that out. “I would not read anything that’s written about that because why does one want to raise their blood pressure unnecessarily. Better to not read I block it out. 90s gossip magazines were the worst,” said Raveena.

Raveena was last seen in the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, where she played the Indian Prime Minister. She will be next seen in Hindi comedy Ghudchadi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Khushali Kumar.