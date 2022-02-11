Raveena Tandon's father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon passes away, actress mourns his demise

Actress Raveena Tandon lost her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon at the age of 86. As per the reports of IANS, Sr Tandon passed away at his residence due to respiratory failure. Raveena mourned the demise of her father by sharing a carousel of adorable moments of them on her social media, with a heartfelt message. In the post, we see a childhood picture of Raveena with Ravi, a blurred picture of father-daughter from recent times, and the actress hugging his daddy. Raveena captioned the post and said, "You will always walk with me. I will always be you. I`m never letting go. Love you papa."

Check out Raveena's heartfelt post

Many of her contemporaries expressed their condolence with the actress. Actress Neelam Kothari said, "Heartfelt condolences." Juhi Chawla also consoled Tandon and said, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti." Amy Billimoria also commented, "Heartfelt condolence," with folding hands emoji. Shilpa Shetty also commented saying, "Heartfelt condolence." Juhi Babbar commented, "RIP Uncle" with broken heart emoji.

Ravi Tandon has directed several successful films and worked with the biggest names of the industry. His filmography includes Amitabh Bachchan's 'Khud-daar,' Rishi Kapoor's 'Khel Khel Mein,' Rajesh Khanna's 'Majboor,' and Sanjeev Kumar's 'Zindagi.' Ravi has survived with his wife Veena, daughter Raveena and son Rajeev Tandon. On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the OTT series 'Aranyak.'

(With inputs from IANS)