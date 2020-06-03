Raveena Tandon's denim-on-denim look makes Internet talking; urges people to remain safe and dry amid Cyclone Nisarga

Raveena Tandon is one of the most active actors on Instagram who treats her fans with several interesting photos and videos. The actor has also been sharing fun TikTok videos with her daughter Rasha Thadani which instantly went viral on the Internet. As Mumbai was gearing up for Cyclone Nisarga, Raveena had taken to her Instagram page and shared a series of mirror selfies which caught people's attention in no time.

In the photos, the actor is seen wearing a denim shirt with distressed denim shorts and a brown belt tied around the waist. She completed her look with oversized spectacles. Raveena is seen flaunting her perfect pout and she indeed looks gorgeous as ever.

The Mohra actor captioned the photo stating, "#atmanirbharphotoshoot cloudy day, denim out, awaiting #hurricanenisarga... checklist- keep emergency battery lights prepared and charged, unblock the drains around... download a good movie on your phone, get the munchies ready. Hope this passes without incident. Hope all remain safe and dry. Hope there is no destruction... We Mumbaikars are always ready to jump in and help if the need arises, but I pray that need, not be. Stay safe all!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will next be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 which stars Kannada star Yash in the leading role. Along with Raveena, Sanjay Dutt will also be starring in the film as the main antagonist.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the much-awaited flick is slated to release later this year.