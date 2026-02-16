FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, reveals why sequel would never happen

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital air quality sees marginal improvement but remains 'poor', AQI stands at 214; Check area-wise pollution level

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at nta.nic.in; check direct link, scorecard and more

India AI Summit 2026 begins today: UK sees Delhi Summit as key to unlock AI benefits; Google CEO, OpenAI CEO and others to attend

Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'

Who are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Two Hindus secure seats on BNP ticket in Bangladesh general elections

India beats Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi, Babar Azam: 'One guy who doesn't know...

O' Romeo box office collection Day 3: India vs Pakistan match dented Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's film, drops on Sunday, yet scores their biggest...

Gold, silver prices today, February 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman bets on India’s potential as ‘Al leader’, says ‘have all Ingredients’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, reveals why sequel would never happen

Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at nta.nic.in; check direct link, scorecard and more

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at

Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'

Raveena Tandon reviews Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'

Raveena Tandon shared her reaction of watching Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar, and revealed why she called the film's director, Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 07:41 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'
Raveena Tandon, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh has earned another admirer, and she's none other than Raveena Tandon. Recently, the Mohra actress shared her admiration towards Singh and the team Dhurandhar. Raveena is bowled over by the spy espionage blockbuster, released in December 2025, which continues to attract headlines. In a podcast with Zoom, the Ziddi actress shared her reaction after watching Dhurandhar and why she apologised to director Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam. 

Why Raveena Tandon say 'sorry' to Yami Gautam 

Sharing her thoughts about Dhurandhar, Raveena revealed, "I saw Dhurandhar, and I called Yami Gautam and said, 'I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it.' He completely brought back what was missing." Raveena dissected why the film earned over 1300 crore worldwide, and said, "The audience got satisfaction after seeing films like Pushpa, KGF, Dhurandhar and more. They felt like the hero was looking like a hero. It is coming back to your country, its problems and dealing with them. Hero is coming out as a hero.”

Raveena Tandon goes gaga over Dhurandhar's talented cast

In the conversation, Raveena was told that Ranveer had openly admitted his admiration towards her. She said, "He was a 10-year-old when he came to see me doing a sensuous song. I loved him in Dhurandhar." She further added, "Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word mind-blowing. Sanjay and Akshaye were so outstanding. Sara was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir and Gaurav Gera were amazing.” 

About Dhurandhar Part 2 

Dhurandhar, set in the interiors of Pakistan, shows Hamza Ali Mazari alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian agent, infiltrating deep into Lyari Town, Karachi, to break the nexus of underworld and politics, and avenge Pakistan's multiple attacks on India, including the Kandhar hijacking, the Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Dhurandhar will be followed by Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The movie will release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, reveals why sequel would never happen
Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital air quality sees marginal improvement but remains 'poor', AQI stands at 214; Check area-wise pollution level
Delhi-NCR' air quality sees marginal improvement but remains 'poor'
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at nta.nic.in; check direct link, scorecard and more
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at
India AI Summit 2026 begins today: UK sees Delhi Summit as key to unlock AI benefits; Google CEO, OpenAI CEO and others to attend
India AI Summit 2026 begins today: UK eyes Delhi Summit to unlock AI benefits
Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'
Raveena Tandon reviews Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement