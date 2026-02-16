Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'

Raveena Tandon shared her reaction of watching Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar, and revealed why she called the film's director, Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam.

Ranveer Singh has earned another admirer, and she's none other than Raveena Tandon. Recently, the Mohra actress shared her admiration towards Singh and the team Dhurandhar. Raveena is bowled over by the spy espionage blockbuster, released in December 2025, which continues to attract headlines. In a podcast with Zoom, the Ziddi actress shared her reaction after watching Dhurandhar and why she apologised to director Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam.

Why Raveena Tandon say 'sorry' to Yami Gautam

Sharing her thoughts about Dhurandhar, Raveena revealed, "I saw Dhurandhar, and I called Yami Gautam and said, 'I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it.' He completely brought back what was missing." Raveena dissected why the film earned over 1300 crore worldwide, and said, "The audience got satisfaction after seeing films like Pushpa, KGF, Dhurandhar and more. They felt like the hero was looking like a hero. It is coming back to your country, its problems and dealing with them. Hero is coming out as a hero.”

Raveena Tandon goes gaga over Dhurandhar's talented cast

In the conversation, Raveena was told that Ranveer had openly admitted his admiration towards her. She said, "He was a 10-year-old when he came to see me doing a sensuous song. I loved him in Dhurandhar." She further added, "Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word mind-blowing. Sanjay and Akshaye were so outstanding. Sara was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir and Gaurav Gera were amazing.”

About Dhurandhar Part 2

Dhurandhar, set in the interiors of Pakistan, shows Hamza Ali Mazari alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian agent, infiltrating deep into Lyari Town, Karachi, to break the nexus of underworld and politics, and avenge Pakistan's multiple attacks on India, including the Kandhar hijacking, the Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Dhurandhar will be followed by Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The movie will release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.