Raveena shared how she defied conventional expectations during her daughter's wedding.

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was asked for her thoughts on interfaith marriages, given that her daughter, Chhaya, recently married into a Catholic family. Raveena expressed her support, saying, "Of course, why not? We are all human beings in the end."

Additionally, Raveena shared how she defied conventional expectations during her daughter's wedding. Reflecting on the event, she mentioned, "It was such a beautiful interfaith wedding. We did her chooda ceremony. She wore her chooda on her gown. I gave her away, I walked her down the aisle, that was another breaking of taboo. The mangalsutra was tied after the vows were taken. And sindoor was put in the church so it was an absolute correct mix of how it should be. I take pride in that. I take pride that this is our country and allows us this kind of freedom.”

In another interview, actress Raveena Tandon opened up about the deep connection she has with her two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya. She went on to explain, "It’s a lifetime commitment and there are relationships, there are bonds and there’s love and there’s emotion and there’s everything that’s involved so yes there is definitely a bond that we all share. They are the older siblings to my younger ones. That’s the way it is."

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with Anil Thadani in a unique way. The actress attended a mass wedding ceremony to bless the newlyweds. She not only attended the mass wedding but also made a heartfelt gesture during the celebration. Raveena gifted her gold wedding bangles to the newlyweds.

The video of the National Award-winning actress gifting her gold bangles is now doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Raveena can be heard saying, "In Punjabi weddings, brides wear a chooda for 40 days. I’ve worn these two bangles since my wedding. I’m gifting the one with my name Raveena engraved to the bride and the other, with my husband’s name Anil, to the groom."

Sharing the pictures and videos from the mass marriage event on her Instagram, Raveena wrote, "To commemorate a special day for me and my family, my brother Mohsin, who gets mass marriages done every year for girls and helps the families to celebrate in a way that they dream of, for their daughters, kept it specially this year on 22nd February."

She further added, "Spent an afternoon with the couples and their families. And what a joyful day it was. Mohsin my brother, you have all our blessings for you and your family! May you be blessed with happiness and health always! What pride it is for any mother when the bride wants to dance on your daughter's song and is a fan of hers! Gave them my wedding Kadas that the bride liked with my blessings. And to all the girls and grooms there who have their weddings happening through the day today! Har Har Mahadev! Om Namah Shivaye."