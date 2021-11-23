Raveena Tandon makes OTT debut with Netflix original show 'Aranyak' - Watch trailer here

The makers of the upcoming murder mystery show 'Aranyak' released the trailer on Monday. 'Aranyak' (referring to a forest or a forest dweller) is set in the fictitious hilly town of Sironah. Raveena Tandon as SHO Kasturi Dogra leads the Netflix show while Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik, and Indraneil Sengupta provide the able support.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, the Mohra actress wrote "Ek gunaah, aur itne saare gunegaar. Kya SHO Kasturi pata laga paayegi kaun sach bol raha hai, aur kaun jhoot? Sironah ke sach ke liye taiyaar rahiye, watch Aranyak on 10th December. Only on Netflix. (One crime and so many criminals. Will SHO Kasturi be able to find out who is telling the truth and who is lying? Get ready to find out the truth about Sironah).”









In the trailer, we can see that as soon as Angad Malik (Parambrata Chatterjee) is ready to replace Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) from the local police station, the mayhem begins. A woman reports that her daughter and boyfriend are missing. Both the police officers begin their frantic search leading to dark secrets being revealed in the mysterious town of Sironah.

At the trailer launch, producer Siddarth Roy Kapur said, "At Roy Kapur Films we are always on the search for unique and diverse stories, and Aranyak is definitely one of those. We are happy to be deepening our relationship with Netflix after Yeh Ballet, and intend to continue to build a strong creative partnership going forward.” He further adds, “Rohan, Vinay, and the team have given life to multi-dimensional characters from the intriguing world of Aranyak, which was beautifully conceptualized and written by Charu. We hope the audience will connect with the story and feel the thrill and chills while being thoroughly engaged and entertained.”

The showrunner Rohan Sippy added, “Aranyak is a dream turned reality for a lot of us. I remember when Charu told me about his experience while on holiday up in Himachal, where he encountered this intriguing, fascinating lady cop and that sparked the idea for Kasturi’s character. The story from there has just been fascinating to build. It was great to work with Sid again after 15 years and with Vinay who brought this excitement and energy to the project. And to top it all, getting to work with Raveena almost 30 years after we began our association made it all the more special.”

The show's director Vinay Waikul talked about his experience while making the show. He said, “Making a series is a joyous experience but also a bit of a challenge, especially when you have to create a whole new world for the audiences to be invested in. The genre is something that attracts me as well as a wide set of audiences and with Aranyak we had a lot to explore with the actors as well as the overall treatment of the show. You have characters you can relate to, unforeseen plot twists, and a shroud of mystery that leaves you thrilled and wanting to know more. Working with a talented set of crew members and actors that came together as a unit made the experience much more enjoyable.”

Sharing further details, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are thrilled to bring Aranyak, a layered crime series set in a small hilly town with mysterious inhabitants hiding secrets as dark as the forests that surround them. We are excited to have Raveena Tandon make her streaming debut with us as the very nuanced, complex, and gritty local cop, Kasturi. Aranyak tees off a wholesome series slate that we are really excited to bring to our audience across 2022. We have a mix of everything our members love. Exciting dramas and thrillers, returning fan favourite seasons, headlining talent, and a mix of the most exciting and eclectic creators.”

The series is produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, showrun by Rohan Sippy, directed by Vinay Waikul, and written by Charudutt Acharya. It starts streaming on Netflix India from 10th December 2021.