Raveena Tandon leads by example to combat coronavirus spread, shares throwback post of wiping down train seats

Bollywood celebrities are leading by example and practicing the government directive to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, more so after Kanika Kapoor became the first celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. One of the actors to do so is Raveen Tandon who is practicing good hygiene in these times. On Friday, the actress posted a video of herself from a train journey she took last week.

In the video, Raveena is seen vigorously wiping down the train’s berth with wet wipes. She captioned in her post saying that the shoot was just for a day and that in a town that had not registered any coronavirus cases yet. She further added that she put herself in quarantine right after her return.

"Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes, sanitizer, before the wheels roll and we get comfy! Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount .#throwback #lastweek, off to a days assignment. Skeletal crew and closed-door shoot luckily to a town with no corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March," she wrote in her post.

In another post, she shared multiple selfies with the train in the background. She captioned it saying, "Most important. Please do not keep touching the front of your mask. Remove from the sidebands only. Also please wear latex gloves if you need to go out, for knobs and door handles carry maximum bacteria. Hogan safai, abhi beth kar aaram! Importance of hygiene. #swachbharat Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount."

For the uninformed, India reported 50 fresh cases of Covid-19, highest in a day, taking the tally to 223 on Friday.