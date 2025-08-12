Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order: ‘Local bodies must...'

On Monday, August 11, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR must be moved to shelters, making it clear that once captured, they will not be released back onto the streets.

The Supreme Court has ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters, sparking debates online. Actress and animal lover Raveena Tandon weighed in on the decision, blaming the situation on poor management by local authorities.

Speaking to HT City, she said, “I feel where the population of indies has increased, it is honestly not these poor dogs to be blamed. It means the vaccination and sterilisation drives aren’t done by local bodies."

She also pointed out that the issue could have been avoided with proper planning and execution. “If that was a success, or the money and infrastructure was set properly, I don’t think we would have reached this point. Local bodies are responsible for the strays in their communities, and sterilisation is the need of the hour," she added.

Raveena’s upcoming projects include Welcome To The Jungle, featuring a star-studded cast with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, and several others. The film was originally planned for a Christmas release this year, but there’s been no recent update. Fans are especially eager to see Raveena reunite with Akshay on screen.

Reports also suggest that she will appear in Venky Atluri’s Tamil film alongside Suriya in the lead role.