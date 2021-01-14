Raveena Tandon has THIS to say after paparazzi decides to not click Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter's photos

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is mighty impressed with the paparazzi's decision to not click any photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter. The couple had requested the media and paparazzo to respect their child's privacy until she is mature.

On Thursday, photographer Viral Bhayani also shared an unboxing video of the goodies sent by 'Virushka' to the photographers, along with a letter bearing their request to them.

Sharing it on his profile, Viral wrote, "#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today. There is also a personalised letter written in English and Hindi requesting us not to the click their baby till she is mature enough. 'we want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child.; Agreed and the same message has been passed on to our team."

Raveena was so impressed by the paparazzi's decision that she commented on the above-mentioned post saying, "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes. You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough."

Raveena has three daughters and a son. Her eldest two daughters--Chhaya and Pooja--were adopted by her when she was just 21 years old. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager. The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has her youngest two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

As for Anushka and Virat, the power couple welcomed their daughter on Monday. Announcing her arrival, Virat had said in a note, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."