Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'

Raveena Tandon shared that she hopes our men in blue play with black bands on in Team India's clash against Team Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

India is all set to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, marking Team India’s first match against Pakistan since the terrifying Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Social media seems divided on BCCI's decision to play against Pakistan, given the tension between the neighbouring countries.

Raveena Tandon shared that she hopes our men in blue play with black bands on. Taking to her X (formerky known as Twitter) handle, she wrote: "So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory." She also took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hope the team wears black bands and takes a knee. A minutes silence for the fallen. And then take a victory. @indiancricketteam #bcci."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has defended BCCI’s decision to not boycott the Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said, “It’s a world sporting body so they will have to abide by those rules and regulations because there's a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes, a lot of people who are involved in it. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it. You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country. You cannot blame BCCI for it. You can’t blame anybody."

The India vs Pakistan clash is the sixth match in the ongoing Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A with Oman and United Arab Emirates, and Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Top two froms both the groups will proceed to Super Four stage, from where top two teams will compete in the Final on September 28.

