Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: How to buy Apple iPhone 15 for under Rs 50,000?

Russia issues BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threat: 'Any attempt to harm ties with India will...'

Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki issues BIG statement: 'Not here to...'

Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead

Jeetendra agreed for this film just because of Hema Malini, was dropped without even being informed, was replaced by...

Charlie Kirk killing: Suspect Tyler Robinson 'deeply indoctrinated with....', says Utah governor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Re

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'

Raveena Tandon shared that she hopes our men in blue play with black bands on in Team India's clash against Team Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 07:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'
Raveena Tandon on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is all set to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, marking Team India’s first match against Pakistan since the terrifying Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Social media seems divided on BCCI's decision to play against Pakistan, given the tension between the neighbouring countries.

Raveena Tandon shared that she hopes our men in blue play with black bands on. Taking to her X (formerky known as Twitter) handle, she wrote: "So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory." She also took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hope the team wears black bands and takes a knee. A minutes silence for the fallen. And then take a victory. @indiancricketteam #bcci."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has defended BCCI’s decision to not boycott the Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said, “It’s a world sporting body so they will have to abide by those rules and regulations because there's a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes, a lot of people who are involved in it. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it. You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country. You cannot blame BCCI for it. You can’t blame anybody."

The India vs Pakistan clash is the sixth match in the ongoing Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A with Oman and United Arab Emirates, and Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Top two froms both the groups will proceed to Super Four stage, from where top two teams will compete in the Final on September 28.

READ | Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'
Raveena Tandon wants Indian players to do this for clash against Pakistan
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?
Struggling with dandruff? Hair experts recommend this simple hack: ‘Mix coffee in your...’
Struggling with dandruff? Hair experts recommend this simple hack: ‘Mix coffee i
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE