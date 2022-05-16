Raveena Tandon gives befitting reply to troll for comparing her with Sonam Kapoor for THIS reason

Credit: Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has always been vocal about her thoughts, her recent tweet is the proof. Recently, the actress gave a befitting reply to a social media user who trolled her and compared her with Sonam Kapoor.

On Monday, a social media user responded to Raveena Tandon after she tweeted, “We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all.”

The social media user reacted, “Such a foolish tweet. So if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, Masiid Azhar we should be fine with it because that’s what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you.”

After this, Raveena replied, “Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe.”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF Chapter 2, is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen."

She added, "She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!"

Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.