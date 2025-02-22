"What pride it is for any mother when the bride wants to dance on your daughter's song and is a fan of hers', wrote Raveena Tandon as the bride danced to her daughter Rasha Thadani's song Uyi Amma at the mass marriage event.

Raveena Tandon celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with Anil Thadani in a unique way. The actress attended a mass wedding ceremony to bless the newlyweds. She not only attended the mass wedding but also made a heartfelt gesture during the celebration. Raveena gifted her gold wedding bangles to the newlyweds.

The video of the National Award-winning actress gifting her gold bangles is now doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Raveena can be heard saying, "In Punjabi weddings, brides wear a chooda for 40 days. I’ve worn these two bangles since my wedding. I’m gifting the one with my name Raveena engraved to the bride and the other, with my husband’s name Anil, to the groom."

Sharing the pictures and videos from the mass marriage event on her Instagram, Raveena wrote, "To commemorate a special day for me and my family, my brother Mohsin, who gets mass marriages done every year for girls and helps the families to celebrate in a way that they dream of, for their daughters, kept it specially this year on 22nd February."

She further added, "Spent an afternoon with the couples and their families. And what a joyful day it was. Mohsin my brother, you have all our blessings for you and your family! May you be blessed with happiness and health always! What pride it is for any mother when the bride wants to dance on your daughter's song and is a fan of hers! Gave them my wedding Kadas that the bride liked with my blessings. And to all the girls and grooms there who have their weddings happening through the day today! Har Har Mahadev! Om Namah Shivaye."

In one of the videos Raveena shared, the bride was seen dancing to Uyi Amma. Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani was seen grooving to the hit track Uyi Amma, composed by Amit Trivedi, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, in her debut film Azaad released in January 2025.