Raveena Tandon flaunts her sizzling moves on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, video goes VIRAL

The song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' by Raveena Tandon is still one of her most popular songs. The song was recently remade for Akshay Kumar's ‘Sooryavanshi’, in which he danced with Katrina Kaif. Raveena has regained the song in a recent episode of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, where she performed it. Apart from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani,' the competitors sang several of the 47-year-old actor's hit songs.

Farah Khan, a choreographer-turned-filmmaker, revealed in an interview that Raveena was the first to praise Katrina Kaif for her performance in the new version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani.'

“Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina,” Farah told India Today.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, the National Film Award-winning actress recently made her OTT debut with the suspense thriller series 'Aranyak' released on the OTT platform Netflix in December 2021. She portrayed the character of SHO Kasturi Dogra solving the murder mystery in the fictional town of Sironah. The series was appreciated for its performances, screenplay, and nail-biting twists and turns. The show's producer Sidharth Roy Kapur has confirmed that a second season is being developed for the web series.