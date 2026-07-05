FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lohagad Fort murder case: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies of cardiac arrest

Lohagad Fort murder: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies of cardiac arrest

Monsoon: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, UP this week; Schools closed, flights disrupted in Mumbai; Check IMD forecast

Monsoon: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, UP in this week

Raveena Tandon defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Cannes trolling: 'Toxic trait, incredibly unfair'

Raveena Tandon defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Cannes trolling

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Raveena Tandon defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Cannes trolling: 'Toxic trait, incredibly unfair'

Describing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a "global icon", Raveena Tandon said reducing the actor to such judgments undermines her contribution and stature.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 08:16 PM IST

Raveena Tandon defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Cannes trolling: 'Toxic trait, incredibly unfair'
Raveena Tandon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Raveena Tandon has criticised the online trolling of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 and called it "deeply unfortunate and incredibly unfair". Aishwarya in May this year drew widespread attention for her annual appearance at the Cannes, where she walked the red carpet in a sculpted blue gown by Amit Aggarwal. She later became the subject of online trolling after photographs and videos from the festival were shared on social media.

Raveena said the constant scrutiny of women's looks reflects a "toxic trait" in the social media age. "It is unfortunate and incredibly unfair. This relentless, hyper-fixation on a woman's aging process, her weight, or her wardrobe choice is an ongoing toxic trait of our digital culture," the actess told PTI.

Describing Aishwarya as a "global icon", Raveena said reducing the actor to such judgments undermines her contribution and stature. "Aishwarya is an absolute global icon who has represented our country with unparalleled dignity and grace on international platforms for decades. To reduce a woman of her stature, achievements, and intelligence down to a bad camera angle or an experimental dress is just miserable behaviour," she said.

The backlash reflects a broader cultural double standard in how male and female actors are perceived, she added. "It reveals a broader, everyday cultural double standard, like we demand our female stars remain permanently frozen in time, looking exactly like they did twenty years ago, while male actors are allowed to age, change, and grow without an ounce of the same brutal scrutiny," the 53-year-old actor, who is basking in the success of her latest movie Welcome to the Jungle, said. "It's high time people online log off, look inward, and learn to respect women who are living their lives beautifully, maturely, and entirely on their own terms," she concluded.

Besides Raveena, actors such as Madhuri Dixit Nene and Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Aishwarya following online criticism surrounding her appearance at the festival.

READ | Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt after their heartfelt wedding vows - Watch viral video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lohagad Fort murder case: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies of cardiac arrest
Lohagad Fort murder: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies of cardiac arrest
Monsoon: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, UP this week; Schools closed, flights disrupted in Mumbai; Check IMD forecast
Monsoon: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, UP in this week
Raveena Tandon defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Cannes trolling: 'Toxic trait, incredibly unfair'
Raveena Tandon defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Cannes trolling
'Hindus have been hypnotised': Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi over Ram Mandir donation theft case
'Hindus hypnotised': Uddhav Thackeray on Ram Mandir donation case
Brazil vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Brazil vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement