Raveena Tandon calls out yellow journalism, says media politics ruined careers: 'It had no control'

Raveena Tandon reflected on the era of 90s journalism, saying actors had little control over media narratives and often suffered from “yellow journalism” and body-shaming without any way to respond instantly.

Veteran actress Raveena Tandon has revisited the darker side of her early stardom, speaking about how media practices in the 90s often shaped public perception of actors without their input or control.

In a conversation on Not Done Yet with Malini Agarwal, the actress highlighted how today’s social media has changed the equation, allowing celebrities to directly communicate with audiences. She contrasted this with the past, saying, "I think yellow journalism had no control that time. And one could not probably even clear the air sooner, faster, like you can now do on Instagram or put out a post and you have a direct interaction with your audience, which was not earlier"

She further explained that visibility in the media often depended on favouritism, adding that actors who were in editors’ “good books” received better treatment, while others struggled to control damaging narratives. According to her, once negative headlines were published, they would stick in public memory, and even clarifications had little impact.

Raveena said, "So that was, you just had to wait till the next headline and a very tiny apology which really made no sense. So the headline just, the damage was done by that. It sat on in people’s minds, and the damage was done, and there was no reversing it,”

The actress also reiterated her past criticism of such practices, recalling how she had once wished she could take legal action against false reporting. She revealed that she was frequently body-shamed and personally targeted by sections of the press during her peak years, leaving her feeling helpless in the absence of direct public platforms.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt and will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle, which features a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, and Lara Dutta.