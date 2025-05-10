Raveena Tandon has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but gave a warning to neighbouring country that Bharat should never bleed again.

Raveena Tandon has reacted to the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after US President Donald Trump announced it on social media. The actress shared her thoughts on Instagram, saying, “If this is true, then it’s a welcome decision. #ceasefire.”

However, she also gave a strong warning to Pakistan. Raveena wrote, “But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell to pay.”

She also raised concerns about how financial aid is used. “The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get their earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again,” she added.

In her post caption, Raveena wrote, “#ceasefire But few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in ways that as a citizen I can. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever This has shown us who are friends and not. My country’s enemy is mine.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump tweeted, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed during a press briefing that the ceasefire was discussed between both countries’ military officials. “The DGMO of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” he said.

The situation between India and Pakistan had become tense after Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian forces on May 7, in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. Since then, both sides had been involved in heavy firing along the Line of Control.