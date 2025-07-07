Raveena Tandon blasts cabin crew for secretly recording Shraddha Kapoor, boyfriend Rahul Mody: 'Not expected from...'

While Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were seated together on a flight, an airline crew member secretly recorded a video of them. Raveena Tandon called it "a breach of privacy."

Raveena Tandon, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1991 action drama Patthar Ke Phool, has called out a crew member for invading Shraddha Kapoor's privacy. The actress expressed her disappointment over the incident and urged people to respect personal boundaries. Shraddha was recently spotted travelling with her boyfriend, writer Rahul Mody.

While the couple was seated together on a flight, an airline crew member secretly recorded a video of them. In the clip, the actress was seen showing something on her phone to Rahul as they chat. The crew member, smiling at the camera, then turned it toward the couple. The video, which went viral on social media, ended with a close-up shot of Shraddha.

Responding to one of the videos, Raveena Tandon criticised the incident in the comment section, calling it a total invasion of privacy. She stressed that it’s important to ask for consent before filming anyone. The Mohra actress wrote, "This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this."





Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a fun video of herself showcasing quirky dance moves. In the clip, netizens noticed Rahul Mody in the background, capturing her on camera. The Stree actress captioned the video, "Kaun maaykalal meri bhankas rok sakta hai? (Does anything have the guts to stop my nonsense?)."

Shraddha and Rahul were first seen together publicly at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar last year. For the unversed, Rahul Mody is the writer of films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, that starred Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He and Shraddha reportedly met during the shoot of the 2023 romantic comedy where their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Meet actress, whose father is IAS officer, studied at NIFT, husband is rapper, owns theatre company, became OTT star after...