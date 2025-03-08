Each year, many films are made in Bollywood with various actors and actresses as leads. However, not every film that is released needs to be guaranteed to get the title of a hit or a blockbuster. There have been some films that flopped badly at the box office but are now considered cult films on TV. Today, we will tell you about one such film which proved to be a disaster at the box office but is recommended to watch on TV, having been termed a cult classic by fans. We are talking about the film Taqdeerwala.

Taqdeerwala, starring Venkatesh, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor, among others, was released in 1995. It was the first film where Raveena Tandon, despite playing the role of the lead actress, portrayed a villain. Taqdeerwala, a comedy film is still popular among audiences for its dialogues 'Yam Hai Hum' and 'Akkoom-Bakkum'.

However, despite a stellar star cast, Taqdeerwala, directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and produced by D Rama Naidu under the Suresh Productions banner, proved to be a flop in Hindi but earned a decent amount in other languages.

Taqdeerwala's bad performance at the box office deeply impacted Venkatesh who alienated himself from Hindi films for a long time. Interestingly, the film was completed in only 30 days of shooting.

Taqdeerwala did prove to be a flop film when it was released in theatres, it went on to become one of the cult films of TV today. Taqdeerwala, made on a budget of around Rs 3 crore, went on to earn just Rs 5.73 crore in the Hindi belt.

It would not be wrong to say that despite star power and storyline, Taqdeerwala ultimately became one of Raveena Tandon's biggest flop films.

