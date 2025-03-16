As Rasha Thadani turned 20, mommy Raveena Tandon became emotional, and penned a heartfelt note, with unseen photos of the young actress.

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani has turned 20 on March 16, and the veteran actress became emotional. The Ziddi actress dropped a reel, which has a series of unseen photos of Rasha. The moment Raveena held baby Rasha, the latter posed with her in a photoshoot. The journey of little Rasha growing up will make you feel the emotions of a mother.

Raveena's reel is attached with Rasha's favourite singer, Taylor Swift's Never Grow Up, and that's the exact feeling of Sr Tandon. She shared the reel on her Instagram with the caption, "Blessings always. Milestone. Birthday Baby. Couldn’t have said it better than your favourite singer's song says it all."

Raveena's post impressed the netizens, and they also showered blessings to Jr Thadani. A netizen wrote, "Adorable loving affectionate Gorgeous Rasha Happy Birthday. Hope you rule as the Queen of Hearts." Another netizen wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous daughter. May god shower you with the best of everything." One of the netizens wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to you meri pyari pyari Bhanji ko aur meri pyari pyari badi Bahan meri pyari ravina didi ko parnam charan sprsh meri taraf se apko Har Har Mahadev." An internet user wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Rasha Beti. Many happy returns, wishing you many more. I hope you have a wonderful birthday. May all your wishes come true. Nazar Badoor my darling."

For the unversed, Rasha made her Bollywood debut this year with Azaad. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Azaad also stars Ajay in an extended cameo. Despite the initial buzz, Azaad was a major critical and commercial disaster. Made in the reported budget of Rs 80 crores, the film failed to collect even Rs 15 crores, and grossed only Rs 10 crores. However, Rasha was appreciated for her screen presence, and it seems like she will get a few more projects to prove her mettle.