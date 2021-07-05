Raveena Tandon and Govinda team up for new project, share glimpses of their 'grand reunion'

Actors Raveena Tandon and Govinda, who created magic with their chemistry in the 90s with hit films such as ‘Dulhe Raja’, ‘Aunty No. 1’ and ‘Pardesi Babu, have collaborated up once again for a special project. Raveena took to her Instagram to announce the exciting news to her fans

The actress shared a set of recently clicked photos with Govinda. The hit on-screen Jodi looked as young as ever in the photos. Raveena was dressed in a green dress while Govinda looked dapper in a white shirt and black tie.

While sharing the photos, Raveena informed her fans that the two will hit the screen together soon. Not many details have been revealed regarding the project. She wrote, “The Grand reunion! #backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon …#kisidiscomienjaayein”

Fans have become extremely excited after seeing Raveena's post. "This is a big news. Can’t wait," a user commented while another wrote, “Wow. This post has made me nostalgic. Our favourite on screen jodi.” A third user wrote, “yeahhhh how cool is that …waiting,” while a fourth one commented, "Wow I am waiting for this.”

Meanwhile, Raveena is waiting for the release of her film ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’, which is a sequel of the Kannada blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. Apart from Raveena, the film also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Govinda was last seen in ‘Rangeela Raja’, which released in 2019. Recently, he had appeared as a guest in Indian Pro Music League with his wife Sunita Ahuja.