Ravanasura box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja's action-thriller falls by 37% on Saturday

Ravi Teja in Raavansura

Raavansura box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja-starrer, physiological action-thriller Raavansura opened on a decent note but slipped on the second day. As per the data provided by Sacnilk, the film made its box office debut by collecting Rs 6 crores on Friday. On the second day, Raavansura saw a decline of 37.50% and made only 3.75 crores on Saturday.

In two days, Raavansura minted Rs 9.75 crore net in India and worldwide film has made only Rs 13 crore net. The report further revealed occupancy for the film and stated that Raavansura had 26.49% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday.

When it comes to comparison, Ravi Teja's latest movie Raavansura continues to earn less than his 2022 film Dhamaka. The box office analyst portal Sacnilk reported that Dhamaka collected Rs 5.70 crores net from India. As per the media reports, Dhamaka was among the top Telugu grosser of 2022, collecting over Rs 100 crores worldwide. Dhamaka was released in cinemas on December 23, 2022. Despite having a prominent opponent, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Dhamaka won the competition and became the first choice of Telugu moviegoers.

Apart from Ravi Teja, Raavansura also stars Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma. The Mass Maharaja star has also produced the film under his banner RT Team Works, along with Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures. Raavansura was released in cinemas with Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah. However, the box office is clearly on one side, and Raavansura is leading the race between the two titles.