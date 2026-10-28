'Ravana is not all bad': Sai Pallavi's viral statement at Ramayana world premiere divides internet - Watch video

Sai Pallavi's remark that "Ravana is not all bad" at the Ramayana world premiere in Los Angeles has divided the internet. While some criticised her statement, others defended her, saying she was highlighting the importance of recognising and overcoming the flaws within ourselves.

Sai Pallavi has found herself at the centre of an online debate after her remark about Ravana at the world premiere of Ramayana in Los Angeles went viral. The actress, who plays Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic, said that Ravana is "not all bad", prompting divided reactions from social media users just days before the film's theatrical release. The premiere took place on October 27 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra among those attending. Ranbir and Yash portray Lord Rama and Ravana in the much-awaited movie.

What did Sai Pallavi say about Ravana?

During a red-carpet interaction, Sai Pallavi discussed how the film could introduce international audiences to Indian culture and mythology. She described the project as an opportunity for those curious about Indian epics to experience the story of the Ramayana, also praising its visual effects and technical team. Sai then spoke about the moral lessons people could draw from the scripture, encouraging believers to look inward and recognise their own shortcomings. "At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time," she said.

Internet divided over Sai Pallavi's statement

The video triggered contrasting responses on social media, with some users criticising the actress while others defended her explanation. One user objected to her remarks, writing, "A woman praising her abductor." Another felt that such comments could unnecessarily fuel controversy, suggesting that the Premam actress should have avoided the statement. However, several users argued that Sai's words were being taken out of context. Defending her interpretation, one netizen wrote, "People want controversy over everything. She clearly compares Ravana to our inner demon which everyone has and that we should conquer them." Another user pointed out Ravana's qualities beyond his role as the antagonist, referring to his scholarship and devotion to Lord Shiva while acknowledging that his pride and actions led to his downfall.

It’s important that we spot the Ravana in us, and make changes over time. She then shared a candid laugh about Part 2 releasing next year: No, I haven’t started filming yet. At the International Red Carpet of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’s world premiere in David Geffen Theatre, Academy Museum, Los Angeles, Sai Pallavi spoke with incredible depth and grace on presenting the epic #saipallavi | #ramayana | @Sai_Pallavi92 | @WorldOfRamayana — SaiPallaviCanva (@pallavicanvas) October 28, 2026

Ramayana: Part One release date and cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; Ramayana features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sheeba Chadha in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part saga. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, with Part Two slated to hit theatres around Diwali 2027. The films have their music composed by two Academy Award-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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