Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

Ratna Pathak Shah says some of the 'best-known' Bollywood films are 'frame-by-frame copies' of Hollywood films.

Ratna Pathak Shah is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming movie Dhak Dhak which tells the story of 4 female friends and their bike trip. The actress talked about the lack of ‘real writers’ in Bollywood and said that some of the ‘best-known’ Bollywood films of the 80s-90s are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood films.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ratna Pathak Shah talked about the lack of ‘real writers’ in the 80s-90s and said, “We had no real writers for a very long time. At least in the ’80s and ’90s, I just saw plain copies of Hollywood movies, being made over and over again, and passed off as original.”

She added, “Some of our ‘best-known films’ are literally frame-by-frame copies. We unfortunately spent a lot of time being happy to make the same kind of things over and over again.”

She also expressed that with the rise of OTT platforms in India, younger audiences got introduced to a diverse array of movies spanning different genres and this led to a notable transformation in the industry's creative landscape.

Ratna Pathak shared that she will play the role of biker Nani in Dhak Dhak and revealed that the learned riding a bike at the age of 65. The actress said in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, “I have driven bikes in my dreams many times. I used to look at bike riders and think that someday I will too ride a bike but I didn’t know that at the age of 65, I will have to ride a bike.”

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, Dhak Dhak is produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Flims Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film revolves around Four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13.

