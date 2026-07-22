Ratna Pathak Shah backs students after police crackdown in CJP protest: 'Hum kaise Vishwaguru hain'

Condemning police crackdown in CJP protest, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "We are talking about becoming 'Vishwaguru' but we cannot even connect with our students." Naseeruddin Shah's wife and veteran actress also apologised to the students and said her generation was to be blamed for the situation today.

Hours after Naseeruddin Shah lashed out against the police crackdown on protestors in Delhi during the CJP protests, his wife and veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah has also voiced her support for the students demanding education reforms in the nation. Thousands of people hit the streets of the capital in response to CJP's Chalo Sansad call to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and voice their protest against irregularities in the exam system and NEET paper leaks. The Cockroach Janta Party has accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force and lathi-charge against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured during the overwhelming violence.

In an emotional video that the Kapoor & Sons actress shared on her Instagram, she recalled the Eklavya story she heard first in her childhood to press home her point. "I was shocked...what kind of guru would ask a child, his student, for his entire future. My elders at the time told me that the story is not about the teacher, but about the student and his devotion to his teacher, his determination to learn something and his sacrifice. I agreed but never completely came to terms with it. Now, I know what kind of teacher he was and how such teachers are around us. We are talking about becoming 'Vishwaguru' but we cannot even connect with our students. Wow, what kind of teacher are you. We want children to sacrifice their future so that some people in power are saved," she said in Hindi.

Ratna Pathak, whose mother Dina Pathak and sister Supriya Pathak have also been acclaimed actresses, also apologised to the students and said her generation was to be blamed for the situation today. "We could see where this was heading, but we failed to stop it at the right time and in the right way. That's why I don't believe we have the right to lecture or guide you anymore. But we do stand with you, wholeheartedly and sincerely. Whenever you call, we'll be there by your side," she concluded.

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