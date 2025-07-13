Ratan Tata was madly in love with this Bollywood actress, wanted to marry her, but...
BOLLYWOOD
Known for his business acumen and even bigger heart, Ratan Tata was a man who always carried his nation’s pride with him. He ruled not only the world of industry but also millions of hearts.
But behind the legacy and success, Ratan Tata’s personal life remained quiet and solitary. Despite falling in love a few times, possibly two or three, he never got married. His love story with Bollywood actress Simi Garewal was one of the most talked-about chapters of his life.
Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal Were Once Close to Marriage
Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal shared a special bond. Simi herself once confirmed their relationship in an interview, saying, “We spent a lot of time together. We wanted to get married but fate wasn’t on our side. Due to time, circumstances, and personal reasons, our love story couldn’t reach its destination. Ratan Tata never cared about wealth in relationships. Our bond was built on mutual respect and admiration.”
She also described him as:
“A humble and ideal man. He was a perfectionist, humorous, and a true gentleman. For him, work, family, and relationships always came first," she said
Eventually, their relationship came to an end. Simi later married Delhi-based businessman Ravi Mohan, but Ratan Tata never recovered from that heartbreak. He chose to stay single for the rest of his life. In an interview, Tata once admitted that he often felt lonely because he didn’t have a family of his own.
Simi Garewal's Emotional Goodbye
After the news of Ratan Tata’s passing, Simi Garewal took to social media to share an emotional tribute. She wrote, “They say you are gone… but the pain of your absence is unbearable… very hard to take… Goodbye, my friend.”