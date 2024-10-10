Produced by the late industrialist Ratan Tata, Aetbaar starred Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu. The film was a massive failure at the box office. The Tata Sons Chairman Emiretus passed away on October 9.

Ratan Tata, one of the most respected Indians and chairman emiretus of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024 at the age of 86. The veteran industrialist took several Tata companies to greater heights when he served as the chairman of Tata Sons for around two decades from 1991 to 2012. Ratan Tata was even a philanthropist and supoorted education, medicine, and rural development across the nation. He has also helped many young entrepreneurs through his investments in over 30 start-ups.

After attaining success in multiple businesses, Ratan Tata even tried his hand in Bollywood, but failed miserably. He has co-produced just one film in his entire life under the banner Tata Infomedia. This movie was the 2004 romantic psychological thriller Aetbaar. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the leading roles.

The 2004 release revolves around a caring father Dr. Ranveer Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan), who wants to protect his young daughter Ria Malhotra (Bipasha Basu) from her possessive, unpredictable and violent boyfriend Aryan Trivedi (John Abraham). The film also starred Supriya Pilgaonkar, Tom Alter, Ali Asgar, Prithvi Zutshi, and Shruti Ulfat in supporting roles.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Aetbaar was inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Fear. After its release, it received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. Made in around Rs 9 crore, the Ratan Tata production even failed to recover its budget as it could only earn Rs 4.25 crore net in India and Rs 7.96 crore gross at the box office worldwide. After the film's massive failure, the business tycoon never invested his money in the film business again.

Ratan Tata was one of the world's most influential industrialists yet he never appeared on any list of billionaires. He controlled over 30 companies that operated in over 100 countries across six continents yet lived an unpretentious life. He enjoyed a perhaps unique status - a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity.

After his death, PM Narendra Modi mourned his loss and called him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." "He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better", the Indian Prime Minister said.

