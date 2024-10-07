Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Businessman Ratan Tata has done extremely well in his professional life, but the same cannot be said about his love life. The industrialist was one once in love with yesteryear Bollywood beauty with whom he also planned to tie the knot.

Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, has never married and has no children, despite being a successful businessman. Though the industrialist didn’t end up betrothed, he had numerous chances at love. In 2011, he opened up about his love life stating that he was close to getting married four times but each time he stepped back in fear for reasons. He claimed that he nearly got married in Los Angeles, but due to some reason involving his grandmother at the time, he couldn’t do so.

Not many know but Ratan Tata had fallen in love with the classic Bollywood beauty, who ruled the screens in the 1970s and 1980s. It was believed that they had a long romantic history before they called it quits. He was about to get married to her, but things didn’t work out. While he remained unmarried, the actress got married to another man, which didn’t last long. The actress is none other than Simi Grewal.

Simi Grewal acted in Do Badan, Mera Naam Joker, Karz and Saathi among other films. She also acted in the Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri. She is well-known for her celebrity talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The actress was in a serious relationship with Shatrusalyasinhji, Maharaja of Jamnagar, who happened to be her neighbour in England. She later dated Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who married actress Sharmila Tagore later. It was believed that she then started seeing industrialist Ratan Tata, and both were head over heels in love with each other.

In an old interview, Simi revealed that she and Ratan shared a good bond which goes back a long way. “He’s perfect, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest, and is the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad,” she was quoted as saying to the entertainment portal. She had also posted a throwback of herself and Ratan on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2020.



Well, Ratan and Simi were reportedly in a serious relationship that unfortunately didn’t culminate in marriage. They planned to tie knots but the luck was not in their favour. Simi ended up marrying Ravi Mohan, a member of the aristocratic Chunnamal family from Delhi. They split in 1979.