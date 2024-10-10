Here's what happened when Ratan Tata didn't recognize Amitabh Bachchan while traveling together on the same flight.

India is mourning the loss of industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9. Apart from his business, the late industrialist also produced a Bollywood movie which starred Amitabh Bachchan but it failed miserably at the box office. However, do you know how the two met?

Well, According to News24Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan once revealed that he and Ratan Tata once traveled on a flight when he was at the peak of his career. Beside him, there was a gentleman was sitting next to him, who was wearing very normal clothes and looked very educated and middle-class (Ratan Tata). While other people on the flight recognized him, he did not and was focused on reading his paper and looking out of the window. When he looked at him and tried to talk to him, he smiled sweetly.

Big B had said that after this both of them started talking and raised the issue of films. "I asked him if he watches movies. Yes, but very little and many years ago, he replied. After this, we both had a conversation and when we got off the flight, we both told each other our names," Big B said.

He then concluded that he learned to be humble from Ratan Tata after this incident and said, "That day I learned that no matter how big you think you are, there's always someone bigger. Be humble; it costs nothing. So, my friend, remember to stay humble in your career journey. It doesn't cost anything, and you never know who you might meet along the way !"

Ratan Tata's only film, Aetbaar, failed miserably at the box office and suffered a loss of Rs 2 crore. The film earned just Rs 7.96 crore against a production budget of Rs 9.50 crore. After this Ratan Tata never made a film again.

On October 10, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and mourned the sudden demise of Ratan Tata and said, "Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late ...An era has ended .. a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve...Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together...My prayers."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.