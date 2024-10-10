Simi Grewal pens emotional note mourning the death of Ratan Tata.

On Wednesday, the Tata Group chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata, passed away at 86 at a Mumbai hospital. The news has not only left the whole world grieving his sudden demise. His former lover and Bollywood diva Simi Grewal has also mourned his loss in a heartbreaking post.

On Thursday morning, Simi Grewal took to her Twitter and sharing a picture with Ratan Tata, the actress penned an emotional note mourning the industrialist's death. The actress wrote, "They say you have gone ...It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard... Farewell, my friend..#RatanTata."

It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV — SimiGarewal (@SimiGarewal) October 9, 2024

Simi Garewal, actress and talk show host, also admitted to dating Ratan Tata in a 2011 interview with The Times of India. Describing Tata, she said, “Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfection, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest, and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad.” Although their romance did not lead to marriage, the two remained close friends.

Earlier, in an interview quoted by PTI, Ratan Tata had revealed that he got romantically involved four times but still never married because, “When you asked whether I’d ever been in love, I came seriously close to getting married four times and each time it got close to there and I guess I backed off in fear of one reason or another,” he said.

Following Tata’s passing, N Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed his deep sadness. In his statement, Chandrasekaran said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He inspired by example, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.”

