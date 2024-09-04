Twitter
Bollywood

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

We are talking about an actor who became a superstar as a child actor. But after his daughter’s death, he quit acting and started selling carpets.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...
This actor started selling carpet (Image credit: Twitter)
Sometimes despite achieving so much in life, people struggle in their personal lives. Today, we will talk about one such star who was one of the biggest names in the entertainment world in India. He won millions of hearts with his acting skills at a very young age, but still decided to quit the industry due to struggles in his personal life.

We are talking about Ratan Kumar who grabbed everyone’s attention with his performance as a child actor. But after his daughter’s death, he decided to live a low-profile life.

Early life:

Ratan was born in 1941 as Syed Nazil Ali during British India. He migrated to Pakistan in 1952 where he started working as an actor in Pakistani films.

Career:

In 1952, Ratan played a young boy in Baiju Bawra and won everyone’s hearts. After giving several hits like Jagriti (1954), Ratan Kumar moved to Pakistan with his family. One of his popular Hindi songs is Aao bachcho tumhe dikhayen jhaanki Hindustan ki..., which became a huge hit in the 1950s.

When he moved to Pakistan, Ratan recreated the songs and made Aao bachcho sair karayen tumko Pakistan ki..., this song was equally hit in Pakistan.

When his daughter died:

In 1977, Ratan’s four-year-old daughter died in Lahore. This came as a shock in his life and left him emotionally damaged.

Quit acting:

After his daughter death, Ratan decided to quit acting and start his own business. In 1979, he left Pakistan and settled in USA only to not come back again.

Started selling carpets:

In the late 1960s, Ratan started his own business and started selling carpets. For his business, he would travel to Europe from Pakistan. But in 1979, he finally got settled in the USA.

Death:

In 1996, Ratan’s lungs had collapsed twice but fortunately, he survived. But when his lungs collapsed for the third time, he got paralyzed and went into coma for 8 days. In 2016, he passed away in California after being admitted for 10 days due to pneumonia.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
