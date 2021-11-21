‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’: Mira Rajput drops adorable picture with her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Saturday dropped an adorable picture with her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem with a funny caption. Neliima Azam is an Indian actress who has worked in ‘Sadak’ opposite Deepak Tijori.

On Saturday, Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a cute picture with Neliima Azeem, mother of Shahid Kapoor. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Rasode mein kaun tha? You can bet neither of us, Bring on the chai and chikki.” With almost ninety thousand likes, her post went viral on social media. Referring to their cute bond, people started commenting on it.

One of their fans wrote, “Love your bond you have with each member of Shahid’s family so sweet.” The second one mentioned, “Love her. Reminds of old childhood days. She was so classy and elegant and natural, like you are too.” While another fan commented, “Kon tha?? WO TOH Cutie Mira thiii.”

Earlier, Mira had shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor with the caption, “Shall we frame this on life size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool?” They both looked adorable in the picture in which Mira was seen holding Shahid’s arm. Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in the film ‘Bull’, which has locked the film's theatrical release date as April 7, 2023. Apart from ‘Bull’, he will be seen in ‘Jersey’. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Jersey’ is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The story revolves around a disgraced cricketer who makes a comeback after his little kid exhibits an interest in owning a team jersey. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur play pivotal parts in the remake.