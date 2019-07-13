Rasika Dugal’s film to be screened in Australia

Rasika Dugal has been impressing with her performances in Hamid as a half-widow and a fearless cop in the web series Delhi Crime, both of which released early this year. Her next film titled #Gadhvi, a political satire is heading to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It stars Sanjay Mishra in the titular role. He believes he is the reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi and becomes a social media hero during the process. The Manto actress will be seen playing the role of a sex worker, who is also a follower of the Gandhian philosophy.

The film has been screened at various international and national film festivals including Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards and London India Film Festival and is now geared up for Australia release at the IFFM 2019. Says Rasika, “Usually when I read a script, I can place it in a genre. #Gadhvi was interesting to me because I couldn’t really assign it to a particular genre. I was intrigued by that. I hope audiences at the festivals that the film is travelling to, enjoy the film.”