Shah Rukh Khan would never be accepted in KGF, says Rashtra Kavach Om writer

Raj Saluja- Shah Rukh Khan

Aditya Roy Kapur tried his luck in the action genre with Rashtra Kavach Om, and the film has opened on a dull note at the box office. Before Aditya, John Abraham's also attempted to impress the masses with Attack, but it failed. On the other side, pan-India films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR have been celebrated as entertainers.

The writer of Om, Raj Saluja shared his views about the audience's taste and expectations. He stated that people have certain expectations from regional actors, and if Bollywood actors do similar stuff, they face rejection. Raj asserted that if Shah Rukh Khan would have done KGF, the audience wouldn't accept it. While speaking to News 18, Raj said, "It is the audience that decides whom to accept and whom not to accept. For example, if you put, Shah Rukh Khan in KGF, they will not accept that Shah Rukh can do this. But if Yash is doing it, you are accepting it. Why? Because the pan-India audience is already accepting that the South actors can do this. They can do any damn thing.” Raj even asserted that south cinema's action scenes are much more illogical than Bollywood. But the audience enjoy their content, "John was doing such great stunts in Satyameva Jayate and Attack, but still, the audience did not accept him. We don’t want to accept our hero doing this but we are ready to accept (Jr) NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash.”

According to Raj, when it comes to action, 'logic' isn't applied in Indian as well as in Hollywood movies. Apart from Aditya, Rashtra Kavach Om also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Prachi Shah, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan.