Rashtra Kavach Om OTT release: When, where to watch Aditya Roy Kapur's actioner

Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Rashtra Kavach Om was released in theatres on July 1 but proved to be a disappointment at the box office. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kapil Verma and features Aditya as a para commando on a mission.

Now, the film is ready for its streaming release on ZEE5 on August 11. The streaming platform shared the details on Sunday, July 31, along with its motion poster and wrote, "Hogi desh ke dushmano ki haar, para-commando Om hai taiyyar! Jai Bhavani! #OMOnZEE5 premieres 11th August".

Talking about its OTT release, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said in a statement, "With ‘OM’ having its world digital premiere on ZEE5, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope the viewers have as much fun watching it as we had making it."

The film was initially named Om: The Battle Within but the makers had to face legal trouble due to its title rights and hence, the name was changed to Rashtra Kavach: Om.



Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will be making his OTT debut in the Indian remake of the British spy thriller series The Night Manager. Tentatively titled Captain, the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar later this year.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was supposed to play the lead role of Tom Hiddleston but then the Fitoor actor replaced the Vikram Vedha actor in the remake of the multiple award-winning show. Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the antagonist role originally played by Hugh Laurie and Sobhita Dhulipala will essay the character played by Elizabeth Debicki in the British limited series.