Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their engagement in October first week, but haven't made any public announcement yet.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had a hush-hush engagement ceremony in October first week. The two haven't even made their relationship official yet, and haven't made public announcement about their engagement too. It is said that the couple will only make their relationship official after their reported wedding in February 2026. Meanwhile, both Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted with their engagement rings while they have made their public appearances in the last two weeks.
On Thursday, October 16, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the sets of Bigg Boss 19 to promote their upcoming film Thamma on the reality show. While posing for pictures for the paparazzi, Rashmika was seen trying to hide her engagement ring and the video of the same moment went viral on the social media. Reacting to such clips, some fans said, "Vijay Deverakonda is a lucky man", while others added, "This confirms their engagement. So happy for Rashmika and Vijay."
Meanwhile, talking about Thamma, the horror comedy is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, it is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously helmed Sharvari, Abhay Verma-starrer sleeper hit Munjya in the MHCU.
Thamma releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21, 2025, a day after Diwali. It will clash at the box office with Milap Zaveri-directed romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The Ayushmann, Rashmika-starrer is expected to take a much bigger opening at the box office.
