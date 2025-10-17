FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure

BOLLYWOOD

Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their engagement in October first week, but haven't made any public announcement yet.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had a hush-hush engagement ceremony in October first week. The two haven't even made their relationship official yet, and haven't made public announcement about their engagement too. It is said that the couple will only make their relationship official after their reported wedding in February 2026. Meanwhile, both Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted with their engagement rings while they have made their public appearances in the last two weeks.

    On Thursday, October 16, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the sets of Bigg Boss 19 to promote their upcoming film Thamma on the reality show. While posing for pictures for the paparazzi, Rashmika was seen trying to hide her engagement ring and the video of the same moment went viral on the social media. Reacting to such clips, some fans said, "Vijay Deverakonda is a lucky man", while others added, "This confirms their engagement. So happy for Rashmika and Vijay."

    Meanwhile, talking about Thamma, the horror comedy is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, it is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously helmed Sharvari, Abhay Verma-starrer sleeper hit Munjya in the MHCU.

    Thamma releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21, 2025, a day after Diwali. It will clash at the box office with Milap Zaveri-directed romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The Ayushmann, Rashmika-starrer is expected to take a much bigger opening at the box office.

    READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

    READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra
